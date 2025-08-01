EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Commerzbank proves high resilience in EBA stress test

01.08.2025 / 18:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CET1 ratio (fully-loaded) in the adverse scenario at 9.6% (2023: 9.5%)

Stress effect of 412 basis points (2023: 464 basis points) Chief Risk Officer Bernd Spalt:“We have once again improved our result in this year's EBA stress test in an extraordinarily challenging macroeconomic scenario. This is evidence of Commerzbank's high resilience. Our customers can rely on us even in challenging times.” In this year's stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB), Commerzbank has once again proven its resilience, despite extremely challenging scenarios, and has improved its result compared to the last EBA stress test in 2023. In the so-called adverse stress test scenario, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) reached 9.6% at the end of the stress test horizon in 2027. Assuming a massive and extended economic downturn in Germany, a significant increase in the unemployment rate, and a markedly altered interest rate environment, Commerzbank's CET1 ratio (fully-loaded) had decreased by 412 basis points over the three-year stress period. In the 2023 stress test, the CET1 ratio had fallen by 464 basis points to 9.5%. In the context of the European implementation of the Basel capital requirements ("Finalization of Basel III"), the CET1 ratio for this year's stress test had to be considered under both the "fully-loaded" and "transitional" regimes. The fully-loaded regime already assumes a complete phase-in of the EU transitional regulations valid until the end of 2032, including the elimination of temporary relief measures. Under the transitional regime, where the EU transitional regulations applicable during the simulation period can still be applied to determine risk-weighted assets, the CET1 ratio decreased by 484 basis points to 10.5% at the end of the stress test horizon in 2027. “We have once again improved our result in this year's EBA stress test in an extraordinarily challenging macroeconomic scenario. This is evidence of Commerzbank's high resilience and highlights our profitability,” said Bernd Spalt, Chief Risk Officer.“Our customers can rely on us even in challenging times. We demonstrate this not only through the hypothetical EBA stress test but also every day during times of real stress, which are currently characterised by global trade conflict, wars in Europe and the Middle East, and a persistently weak global economy. Commerzbank has sufficient buffers to absorb all of these burdens and continue to drive its profitable growth.” In the adverse scenario, which covers the period from 2025 to the end of 2027, a severe recession in Germany is assumed, accompanied by increased inflation due to massive energy price shocks. Export-oriented industries and energy-intensive sectors, which the German economy heavily relies on, are particularly affected. These factors cumulatively lead to a significant decline in the gross domestic product by 7.5% over three years (stress test 2023: -6.4%). The stress test was conducted based on a static balance sheet assumption using the financial figures as of the end of 2024 and did not take account of any current or future business strategies and management initiatives. It is also not a forecast of Commerzbank's profits. The results of the stress test feed into the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). You can find more information on the publication of the EBA on 1 August 2025 here . Press contact

Kathrin Jones +49 69 9353-45687

Milad Bayatpoor +49 69 9353-45665 Investors' contact

Ute Sandner +49 69 9353-47708

Ansgar Herkert +49 69 9353-47706 About Commerzbank

With its two business segments – Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers –, Commerzbank, as a full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services It is the leading bank in the Corporate Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade financing. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business – wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than €400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.8 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release:

01.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Kaiserstraße 16 60311 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (069) 136 20 Fax: - E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000CBK1001 WKN: CBK100 Indices: DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2178424

End of News EQS News Service