India's Manufacturing Sector Hits 16-Month High In July
The PMI rose to 59.1 in July, up from 58.4 in June, marking the highest level since March 2023. A PMI above 50 indicates expansion.
The robust performance was supported by a sharp rise in new orders and improved demand conditions. Many firms credited successful marketing efforts for the surge, with overall sales rising at the fastest pace in nearly five years. As a result, production saw its strongest growth in 15 months.
Despite these gains, business confidence dropped to a three-year low due to growing concerns about competition and inflation.“Input and output prices remained elevated in July, and firms were cautious about the future,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.
Employment growth also slowed, with job creation hitting its weakest point since November 2024. Companies increased their purchases of inputs, though inventory levels of finished goods declined as firms continued to meet demand from existing stock.
The survey highlighted a slight intensification of cost pressures, though they remained modest by historical standards. Selling prices rose at a rate higher than the long-run average.
Global tensions also played a role in business sentiment. The escalation of conflict between Israel and Iran in June kept international markets volatile, and while a US-brokered ceasefire brought temporary relief, uncertainty lingered.
The PMI survey covers 400 manufacturers and serves as a key indicator of the country's economic health, reflecting trends in output, new orders, employment, and prices.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment