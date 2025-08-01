India's Services Exports Rise 12% In June 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported a significant annual growth in the country's services trade for June 2025.

According to the latest data, India's services exports rose by 12 per cent year-on-year to reach USD 32.10 billion.

On the other hand, services imports increased by 5 per cent to US$ 15.89 billion during the same period.

Despite the yearly growth, both exports and imports witnessed a slight dip on a month-on-month basis. Services exports fell by 1 per cent, while imports declined more sharply by 4.77 per cent compared to May 2025.

Notably, the country's net earnings from services - calculated as exports minus imports - stood at USD 16.20 billion in June.

This marks a 4 per cent rise from the previous month, indicating a stronger trade surplus in the services sector.

The data reflects the resilience of India's services industry amid global uncertainties and highlights its role as a key driver of foreign exchange inflows.

