India's Services Exports Rise 12% In June 2025
According to the latest data, India's services exports rose by 12 per cent year-on-year to reach USD 32.10 billion.
On the other hand, services imports increased by 5 per cent to US$ 15.89 billion during the same period.
Despite the yearly growth, both exports and imports witnessed a slight dip on a month-on-month basis. Services exports fell by 1 per cent, while imports declined more sharply by 4.77 per cent compared to May 2025.
Notably, the country's net earnings from services - calculated as exports minus imports - stood at USD 16.20 billion in June.
This marks a 4 per cent rise from the previous month, indicating a stronger trade surplus in the services sector.
The data reflects the resilience of India's services industry amid global uncertainties and highlights its role as a key driver of foreign exchange inflows.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment