India Commissions 1 MW Green Hydrogen Facility At Deendayal Port, Gujarat
The facility, part of a larger 10 MW project, was hailed as a key milestone under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
“This commissioning demonstrates our commitment to Net Zero and sets a new benchmark in India's green hydrogen ecosystem,” Sonowal said, calling the development a significant stride in India's transition to sustainable energy sources.
The 1 MW module, completed within four months of the foundation stone being laid by the Prime Minister in Bhuj on May 26, is expected to produce approximately 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually.
The plant will aid in maritime decarbonisation and support sustainable operations across Indian ports.
Highlighting its strategic relevance, Sonowal described the project as a shining example of speed, scale, and skill envisioned under the Maritime India Vision 2030.
He noted that the plant was entirely developed by Indian engineers, underlining the government's focus on Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
The Union Minister also commended DPA's broader green efforts, including the deployment of India's first indigenously built all-electric green tug.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment