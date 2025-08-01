Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Commissions 1 MW Green Hydrogen Facility At Deendayal Port, Gujarat


2025-08-01 02:07:26
(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Aug 1 (KNN) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Thursday inaugurated a 1 megawatt (MW) Green Hydrogen Plant at the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla, Gujarat.

The facility, part of a larger 10 MW project, was hailed as a key milestone under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

“This commissioning demonstrates our commitment to Net Zero and sets a new benchmark in India's green hydrogen ecosystem,” Sonowal said, calling the development a significant stride in India's transition to sustainable energy sources.

The 1 MW module, completed within four months of the foundation stone being laid by the Prime Minister in Bhuj on May 26, is expected to produce approximately 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

The plant will aid in maritime decarbonisation and support sustainable operations across Indian ports.

Highlighting its strategic relevance, Sonowal described the project as a shining example of speed, scale, and skill envisioned under the Maritime India Vision 2030.

He noted that the plant was entirely developed by Indian engineers, underlining the government's focus on Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The Union Minister also commended DPA's broader green efforts, including the deployment of India's first indigenously built all-electric green tug.

(KNN Bureau)

