World Lung Cancer Day: Early Detection Can Make All The Difference In Lung Cancer
Dr. Khader Hussain, Thoracic Surgical Oncologist
Common warning signs include a persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, hoarseness, unexplained weight loss, and frequent respiratory infections. These symptoms are often mistaken for more benign illnesses, causing delays in diagnosis.
Fortunately, advancements in medical imaging, bronchoscopy, and biopsy techniques have improved early detection rates. In addition, surgical options today are more precise, less invasive, and often allow patients to retain lung function. Treatments such as targeted therapy and immunotherapy have opened new doors for patients with advanced-stage lung cancer, offering renewed hope and improved survival.
But no treatment can substitute the power of early detection. For high-risk individuals - especially those above 40 with a history of smoking or prolonged exposure to pollutants - regular screening should be considered. Low-dose CT scans can help identify tumors at a stage when they are still operable and potentially curable.
As an oncosurgeon, I have witnessed first-hand how timely action can change the course of this disease. My appeal is simple: do not ignore persistent respiratory symptoms. Seek medical guidance promptly. It could save your life or that of someone you love.
This World Lung Cancer Day, let us commit to greater awareness, routine screening for those at risk, and removing the stigma often associated with lung cancer. Early intervention saves lives - let's not wait for symptoms to become severe before we act.
