Russia Defense Minister Meets Syrian Counterpart
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov discussed today with his Syrian counterpart Murhaf Abu Qasra joint military issues that serve Syrian-Russian relations.
The meeting also dealt with discussing developments in the Middle-East.
