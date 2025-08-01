Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Defense Minister Meets Syrian Counterpart

2025-08-01 02:02:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov discussed today with his Syrian counterpart Murhaf Abu Qasra joint military issues that serve Syrian-Russian relations.
The meeting also dealt with discussing developments in the Middle-East.

