Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Welcomes Portugal's Announcement On Palestinian State

2025-08-01 02:02:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the Portuguese government's announcement that it will begin procedures paving the way for its recognition of the Palestinian state next September.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement today that this positive step supports the implementation of the two-state solution and the achievement of peace, renewing its call to all partners around the world to take similar steps towards recognizing the Palestinian state in order to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

