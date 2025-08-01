Uplift Education Announces Leadership Transition: Dr. Remy Washington To Become CEO In 2026 Yasmin Bhatia To Stay On In Volunteer Capacity

After a robust succession planning process led by the Uplift board and in partnership with executive search and leadership advisory firm, Russell Reynolds, Dr. Remy Washington was selected to be Uplift's next CEO beginning in January 2026. Dr. Washington, currently President of Uplift, was chosen for her proven leadership, deep connection to Uplift's mission and people, and her outstanding track record in advancing academic results and postsecondary outcomes for scholars. She will continue building on Uplift's legacy of innovation and achievement.

Following her retirement, Bhatia will continue her work with Uplift, as a volunteer and support Uplift Education leading the organization's first ever endowment campaign to celebrate Uplift's 30th anniversary.

"Uplift is more than a school network-we are a catalyst for regional and statewide change," said Bhatia. "With this endowment, we will ensure that every scholar continues to benefit from the programs that set Uplift apart - and protect those programs from future funding shortfalls. Despite the exceptional results our scholars are delivering, Uplift is not funded at a level that reflects the scale or impact of that success."

Board Chair Dr. Lael Melville added: "This transition reflects Uplift's commitment to thoughtful leadership succession and long-term mission stability. We're grateful for Yasmin's visionary service-and confident that Dr. Washington will lead Uplift boldly into its next era."

ABOUT:

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college-preparatory, community charter schools in six cities in North Texas, Uplift offers students a safe, supportive place to learn with individualized attention in class and a priority on students' personal, intellectual and emotional development. A multidisciplinary curriculum instills the value of hard work and prepares scholars for future success in their college and career pathway – all at no cost. Approximately 82% of students receive free or reduced lunch. Incredible, caring educators guide and teach over 23,000 students, with the majority being the first in their family to attend college. In the last 20 years, 100% of Uplift graduates have been accepted to colleges and universities.

SOURCE Uplift Education