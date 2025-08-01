Texas Grand Ranch In Walker County Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary This Summer
Today, the community is fully built out and continues to thrive. More than 600 homes have been completed, and neighbors have formed strong connections through shared events and local initiatives. Recently, a group of residents reached out to Patten Properties to request information for their first community cookbook, Taste of Texas Grand Ranch.
"We love our neighborhood and want to create an amazing cookbook to honor it," said resident Brenda Finn.
Next Chapter: The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch Now Open
With Texas Grand Ranch now sold out, Patten Properties has launched The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch , offering 1- to 3-acre wooded homesites in a prime location just minutes from I-45, The Estates is located within New Waverly ISD and provides a forested retreat with mature trees, natural beauty and a peaceful setting close to everyday conveniences.
"Texas Grand Ranch set the standard for what a legacy land community should offer - location, value and long-term vision," said Gary Sumner, senior managing partner at Patten Properties. "If you missed the opportunity 10 years ago, this is your chance to do what early buyers did: get in before it's gone."
Become a Texas landowner starting at just $79,900 in one of the most desirable acreage communities near Houston.
Ready to tour? Visit theforestera or call/text 833-447-3773.
About Patten Properties
Patten Properties is a national leader in land development with more than 600 communities completed across the country. For more than 40 years, the company has helped families realize the American dream of land ownership.
