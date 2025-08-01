Atos Group - Availability Of The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

Paris, August 1, 2025 – Atos Group announces that its 2025 half-year financial report was published today on its website and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”).



This document includes the 2025 half-year activity report, the financial statements for the first of 2025, the statutory auditors' review report and the statement of the responsible person for the half-year financial report.



It is available, in English and in French, on the Company's website ().

