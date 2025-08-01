Potlatchdeltic's Summer Intern Program
Timberlands interns worked on a variety of projects including seedling survival assessments, comparison of three-year-old growth in open pollinated vs. mass-controlled pollinated seedlings, integrating Cherrylane Seed Orchard's parent tree with orchard block climate information into a spatial model to match our seed orchard seed to planting locations with like climates, delineating Stream-Side Management Zones on harvest areas, and field verification of seedling identification and mapping utilizing high-resolution imagery.
Wood products interns worked with the environmental department on key projects, including environmental compliance sampling and inspections, and a stormwater project. Mill interns assisted millwrights with work orders and on reliability initiatives. Wood products IT interns provided end user support and training, installed personal computers and other equipment, and built workstations.
The corporate intern focused on timberlands geographic information system data quality control through fine tuning topology, realigning roads to centerlines with consistent classifications, defining boundary maps, and digitizing road stands.
