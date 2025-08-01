Take Immediate Steps To Streamline Traffic Movement In Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Tells Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed officials to take immediate steps to streamline traffic movement in Jaipur city and develop a long-term strategy to address growing transportation demands.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday, he emphasised that the Home and Transport Department, Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), Urban Development and Housing Department, and Autonomous Governance Department should work in coordination with collective responsibility.

CM Sharma stressed the need to enhance public awareness regarding traffic rules and promote a culture of disciplined driving.

He instructed officials to promote“traffic sense” among citizens and ensure strict enforcement of traffic regulations.

To bolster monitoring capabilities, he ordered the installation of modern surveillance cameras in Jaipur using funds from the Rajasthan Transport Infrastructure Development (RTID) Fund. A centralised control room will also be developed to oversee traffic rule violations.

Highlighting the urgent need to reduce congestion, the Chief Minister directed the development of a one-way traffic system on major roads, incorporating suggestions from local traders and the general public.

He also instructed the immediate relocation of identified auto and bus stands and emphasized that bus operations should commence from the Hirapura Bus Terminal after the monsoon season.

Additionally, the Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) buses must be effectively operated from the newly relocated bus terminals to ensure smooth intra-city passenger movement.

Sharma further called for the development of multilevel parking facilities at key locations in the city and directed JDA to create yard spaces for seized e-rickshaws while enforcing guidelines for zone-wise e-rickshaw operations.

Considering the rise in vehicle numbers, he asked officials to identify major intersections and prepare an action plan for signal-free traffic movement.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, and senior officials from the relevant departments.