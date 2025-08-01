Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE Tri-Series Begins August 29

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday confirmed that the national team will participate in a tri-nation series featuring host United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.

The tournament, hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board, will take place at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7, 2025, the ACB announced in a statement.

Each team will play the others twice in a six-match group stage. The top two teams at the end of the round-robin phase will face off in the final on Sunday, September 7.

This tri-series is seen as ideal preparation for the upcoming eight-team ACC Asia Cup 2025, which will also be held in the UAE from September 9.

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said:“We are delighted to join this high-quality tri-nation contest and extend our sincere appreciation to the Emirates Cricket Board for their generous initiative. Sharjah holds a special place in cricket history, and we believe this tournament will provide excellent match exposure ahead of the Asia Cup.”

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan added:“This series comes at a crucial time for us. It offers a great opportunity for our players to compete against strong sides in challenging conditions. We thank the Emirates Cricket Board for their hospitality and believe this tournament will be a valuable build-up to the Asia Cup and beyond.”

The ACB expressed its commitment to working closely with regional cricket boards to ensure the success of the series and to strengthen cricketing ties in the region.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also confirmed its participation in the tri-series.

Tournament Schedule



29 August – Afghanistan vs. Pakistan

30 August – UAE vs. Pakistan

1 September – UAE vs. Afghanistan

2 September – Pakistan vs. Afghanistan

4 September – Pakistan vs. UAE

5 September – Afghanistan vs. UAE 7 September – Final

