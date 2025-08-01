Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghan Wushu Team Wins 3 Medals In China

2025-08-01 02:00:16
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's eight-member national Wushu team has returned home from China with three valuable medals-one gold, one silver, and one bronze-after 10 days of competition in the Asian Wushu Championship.

The 12th edition of the Asian Youth and Junior Wushu Championship, organized by the Asian Wushu Confederation, was held from July 23 to July 30.

According to a statement from the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, the Afghan delegation included six athletes and two technical staff members. Their participation was supported by the General Directorate of Olympic Affairs, Physical Education, and Sports.

Afghan athletes competed in both Taolu (form demonstration) and Sanda (combat) categories. As a result, Afghanistan secured a gold and a silver medal in Taolu, and a bronze in Sanda.

