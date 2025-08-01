OSR Holdings To Host Virtual Investor Event Providing Key Corporate Updates And Strategic Direction On August 6, 2025
BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH ), a global healthcare company advancing biomedical innovations to improve health and wellness worldwide, today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Event on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time / 9:00 p.m. Korea Standard Time).
The event will provide shareholders and prospective investors with a detailed update of the Company's strategic direction, subsidiary performance, capital allocation, and pipeline R&D. Senior members of the OSRH executive team will be presenting.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 p.m. KST
Location: Virtual (livestream access)
Registration: Opens Monday, August 4 at
Replay: Available after the event on the OSR Holdings Investor Relations website.
Agenda Highlights
-
Corporate overview and strategic vision
Subsidiary and R&D pipeline updates:
-
Vaximm: Tailored, Antigen-specific in vivo T-cell Immunotherapies
Darnatein: DRT101 – a potent DMOAD candidate
Woori IO acquisition: The opportunity for noninvasive CGM
"This event is a timely opportunity to engage with our shareholders and the broader investment community as we move into a transformative stage in OSR's growth," said Peter Hwang, CEO of OSRH. "We look forward to showcasing the strength of our platform, the progress we've made, and the catalysts ahead. We are committed to transparency, disciplined execution, and delivering meaningful value to all stakeholders in the coming months."
Featured Speakers:
-
Mr. Peter Hwang – Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Constance Höfer – Chief Scientific Officer
Mr. Tim Smith – Global Investor Relations
About OSR Holdings, Inc.
OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH ) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovation approaches to health and wellness to support global health outcomes. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH is engaged in immuno‐oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device distribution. OSRH's vision is to acquire and operate a portfolio of innovative healthcare and wellness companies, improving patient care through cutting‐edge research and development. For more information, visit ‐Holdings.
