WTT Contender Lagos: Poymantee Baisya Continues Fine Form, Bags Silver With Partner Akash Pal In Mixed Doubles
Baisya and Pal, the top seeds in the draw, made history by becoming only the second Indian mixed doubles pair to reach the final of a WTT Contender event, which was held in Lagos, Nigeria, from July 22 to 26.
The reigning national champions dominated early rounds with straight-game wins in both the opener and quarterfinal. In the semifinals, they defeated Italy's John Oyebode and Gaia Monfardini 3-1 before going down 1-3 in the final to France's Jules Rolland and Prithika Pavade.
“It's a great moment for me and Akash. We've been enjoying our game, and it's truly special to be only the second Indian pair to reach the final of a WTT Contender event,” said Baisya.
Congratulating Baisya on her milestone, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said,“Many congratulations to Poymantee and her mixed doubles partner Akash for this incredible achievement. It is a proud moment for India and for all of us at Adani Sportsline.”
India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Akash Pal won the men's doubles title, beating the French pair of Leo De Nodrest and Julles Rolland in straight games in just under 22 minutes at the WTT Contender event in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday.
However, ace woman paddler Sreeja Akula went down 1-4 to second seed Honoka Hashimoto in a 48-minute battle. Hashimoto won 11-7, 11-3, 11-4, 9-11, 13-11 in a hard-fought encounter.
