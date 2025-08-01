Billiontoone Expands Executive Team To Support Growth Of UNITY And Northstar Platforms

New Leaders Bring Deep Expertise in Operational Efficiency

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne , Inc., a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced two key leadership appointments to support the continued growth of its UNITY and Northstar diagnostic platforms. The new executives are Jean Hayden, Vice President of Business Operations and Chief of Staff, and John Lister, Chief Administrative Officer. Together, they bring decades of experience in scaling high-impact organizations.

"We're thrilled to welcome such talented leaders to BillionToOne," said Dr. Oguzhan Atay, co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "Both Jean and John bring a unique set of skills and experience that will be instrumental as we scale our operations and become a generational company."

With more than 20 years of experience, Hayden has previously served as a COO, Chief of Staff, and Head of Operations, consistently translating strategy into execution in high-growth settings. She has spent significant time working with both startups and established companies, including BCG, where she led organizational transformations for large healthcare companies, Google Cloud, where she served as Chief of Staff to the Head of Customer Experience as the division revenue grew from $5 million to $1 billion, and most recently at Databricks, where she was VP of Revenue Strategy and Operations. As VP of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at BillionToOne, Hayden will oversee and optimize business operations as the company continues its hypergrowth trajectory.

Lister will serve as BillionToOne's Chief Administrative Officer, leading the People, Legal, IT, and QA/RA teams. Previously, Lister held various leadership positions at Dexcom, a continuous glucose monitoring company, where he served on the executive leadership team and first led the Legal and People teams, and then built Dexcom's international business as its General Manager. During his tenure, Dexcom grew from 70 employees to more than 6,000 and from $0 in revenue to over $1.5 billion. Most recently, Lister served as COO for Tidepool, a startup in the diabetes software space.

BillionToOne's UNITY Complete® is the first-and-only clinically validated, non-invasive prenatal test that provides a direct fetal risk assessment for up to 14 recessive and X-linked genes, aneuploidies, and more all from a single maternal blood sample. Leveraging fetal cell-free DNA and proprietary Quantitative Counting TemplatesTM (QCTTM) technology, UNITY supports early detection and personalized care to promote healthier pregnancy outcomes.

The company's complementary oncology liquid biopsy products, Northstar Select® and Northstar Response®, are second-generation ctDNA liquid biopsy tests transforming cancer care with unparalleled sensitivity and precision. Northstar Select is the most sensitive therapy selection assay for late-stage cancers, delivering a 2–5x lower limit of detection than other available tests to uncover more clinically actionable alterations. Northstar Response is the only tissue-free, methylation-based monitoring test with single-molecule resolution, providing 10x greater precision than conventional SNV-based assays for tracking tumor burden across cancer types. All from a single blood-draw, these complementary tools equip clinicians with timely, comprehensive molecular insights to optimize treatment decisions and maximize opportunities for patients with advanced cancer.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a precision diagnostics company on a mission to make molecular diagnostics more powerful, efficient, and accessible for all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting TemplatesTM (QCTTM) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit .

