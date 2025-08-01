James D. Thomas, MD, Becomes President Of The American Board Of Emergency Medicine

EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- James D. Thomas, MD, is the newly elected President of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). Dr. Thomas is an ABEM-certified physician and practices Emergency Medicine at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Massachusetts. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, completed residency training at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, and has been an oral examiner for over 20 years.

"Becoming President of ABEM is an honor. It is a privilege to help practicing emergency physicians maintain the highest standards and ensure quality care for each and every person in need. I am excited for the year ahead; to grow and develop ABEM's initiatives and the future of certification," said Dr. Thomas.

The following Directors were also elected to the Executive Committee:

Felix K. Ankel, MD, President-Elect: Dr. Ankel is a Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Minnesota and a faculty member of the Regions Hospital Emergency Medicine Residency Program in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Yvette Calderón, MD, MS, Secretary-Treasurer: Dr. Calderón is Chair of Emergency Medicine at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and the Clinical Health System Lead for Emergency Medicine at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Diane L. Gorgas, MD, Immediate Past President: Dr. Gorgas is Professor and Vice Chair of Academic Affairs in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Executive Director of the Office of Global Health at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Kim M. Feldhaus, MD, At-Large Member: Dr. Feldhaus is an attending emergency physician at Boulder Community Health, a community-based, independent, nonprofit health system in Boulder, Colorado.

Suzanne R. White, MD, MBA, At-Large Member: Dr. White, a Medical Toxicologist, is Professor in the Departments of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics at the Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Michigan, as well as an attending emergency physician at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit.

All ABEM physician Directors are clinically active emergency physicians. Through collaboration, the Executive Committee and Board of Directors remain committed to advancing and innovating on behalf of the specialty of Emergency Medicine and promoting the value of ABEM-certified physicians.

The American Board of Emergency Medicine certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing, and examination standards. Its mission is to ensure the highest standards in the specialty of Emergency Medicine.

Contact: A.J. Wolf

Phone: 517-332-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Emergency Medicine

