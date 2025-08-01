As The $420B Cold Chain Booms, Ergodyne Arms The Front Lines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Paul, MN, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold chain logistics is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, projected to top $420 billion this year alone. That surge comes with rising demand for product, speed, and increasingly, gear that can keep up with the conditions.

Ergodyne is answering that call with its rapidly expanding cold storage collection . The worksite safety pioneer just launched its warmest freezer jacket to date, new thermal impact gloves, and merino blend socks-rounding out a head-to-toe system for cold storage and sub-zero work.

“We've built this collection directly with the folks who do it, day in and day out,” said Ergodyne Product Manager, Claudia Weber. Weber credits the quick adaption by major players in the cold chain space to her team's relentless focus on what crews really need.“I think it's resonating because they know it was not only made for them (the workers), but with them, too.”

Field testing with real cold storage teams, ongoing feedback loops, and on-site observations ensure every feature is grounded in real-world utility. An easy to miss but impactful example of this process are the exterior sizing labels found on outer layers, which allows for instant ID off the rack.

“Seems like not a huge deal,” said Weber.“But to the workers sifting through the gear every day to find the right size, it is.”

But as cold storage PPE demand heats up, so does confusion around one of the most asked questions in the industry: What do temperature ratings actually mean?

"There's a lot of misinformation-and even more misunderstanding-about what temperature ratings truly represent," said Ergodyne President, Greg Schrab.“We're committed to educating our users and helping them make informed decisions based on the best information available, not assumptions.”

To that end, Ergodyne has published a guide aimed at demystifying temperature ratings, laying out what they measure, how they're tested, and why context-like activity level and duration of exposure-matters just as much as the rating itself. Read the full piece here .

“Just like any PPE, cold storage crews need the proper information about their thermal gear to make the right choice for their application,” Schrab continued.“That's why we've always been as serious about education as we are about innovation.”

For more information on the latest in Ergodyne's cold storage collection, visit ergodyne.com .

