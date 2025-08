BLUETTI Apex 300 Launches In Retail After Raising $5.4M, Leading 2025'S Crowdfunding Charts

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its debut, the Apex 300 has earned widespread acclaim and received several prestigious industry honors-including the 2025 Sustainability Awards from the Business Intelligence Group, the Home of the Future Award from Popular Science, and the Picks Award at CES 2025 from Residential Systems. These accolades highlight its innovation and focus on real‐world energy needs.

The Apex 300 delivers dual 120V/240V output from a single unit with a simple button press. It is a robust standalone unit with 2,764.8Wh capacity and 3,840W output, supporting emergency home backup, RVs, off‐grid cabins, and an expandable ecosystem for fully automated whole‐home backup.

Key Innovations:



50A/12,000W bypass for high‐demand appliances and EVs

True 0ms UPS switching to prevent blackout interruptions

Ultra‐low 20W AC idle draw for extended standby on fridges and medical devices 2nd‐gen automotive‐grade LiFePO4 battery for up to 17 years of daily use

Early adopters praise the Apex 300 for its versatile standalone power and expandable ecosystem. Veteran reviewer Jeff Hagen logged 800+ hours of testing, highlighting upgrades from the AC300 and AC500, including improved AC standby efficiency at just 18W-ideal for home battery backup preparedness during this active hurricane season. Popular Science's Executive Gear Editor Stan Horaczek adds: "The Apex 300 might be the most versatile portable power station yet."

"Our focus with the Apex 300 was to create a dependable portable power station that's easy to scale for various needs," said James Rays, spokesperson for BLUETTI. "We're honored that it helps bring reliable backup power within reach of everyday households."

Apex 300 Hits Retail Shelves August 1

Starting August 1, the Apex 300 will be available through the BLUETTI Official Store and Amazon , starting at $1,599. Customers who order during the launch period can enjoy an additional 10% discount using the promo code BLUETTIAPEX.

About BLUETTI

As a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI is committed to delivering reliable and innovative portable power solutions for home backup and outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users across more than 110 countries and regions, BLUETTI continues to advance energy independence with a focus on long-term sustainability and responsible innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), the company supports broader access to clean, reliable energy in underserved regions-underscoring its ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.

