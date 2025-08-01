Experity Appoints Bobby Ghoshal As President And Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experity , the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, today announced the appointment of Bobby Ghoshal as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mr. Ghoshal will lead day-to-day operations and help guide Experity's strategic direction, accelerating innovation and deepening the company's commitment to helping urgent care and on-demand care providers see more patients, deliver exceptional patient experiences, and increase profitability.

Mr. Ghoshal brings more than 30 years of experience driving technology and operational transformation across healthcare and other industries. Most recently, he served as President / Chief Commercial Officer of Residential Care Software (previously called SaaS) at ResMed, overseeing the company's global Residential Care software portfolio-including strategy, vision, and operations. He previously held key executive roles at ResMed, including Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Brightree, a ResMed company providing SaaS solutions for out-of-hospital care. He also led IT strategy and delivery for ResMed's commercial operations across the Americas.

"Bobby is a transformative leader with deep experience in building high-performing teams and scaling software businesses in complex, dynamic environments," said David Stern, CEO of Experity. "His expertise in SaaS, AI/ML, data analytics, and business transformation is perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions for our clients. With Bobby on board, we're well-positioned to accelerate our innovation agenda and drive real results-helping our clients grow and thrive."

Mr. Ghoshal holds a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University and a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering and telecommunications from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Calicut, India.

"Experity is at the forefront driving the transformation of on-demand care," said Mr. Ghoshal. "With the unique combination of deep domain knowledge and breakthrough technology, Experity is well positioned to shape the future of on-demand care. I'm thrilled to join this purpose-driven team and help urgent care operators scale their impact-seeing more patients, delivering world-class care, and building stronger, more resilient businesses."

Experity is the leading software and services provider for the U.S. urgent care market, delivering an AI-driven platform that includes electronic medical records, practice management, patient engagement, revenue cycle management/billing, teleradiology, and business intelligence. To support its core business, Experity also owns and operates Urgent Care Consultants and OnePACS, a prominent radiology picture archiving and communications system (PACS). Nearly 50% of urgent care centers nationwide rely on Experity's solutions to support their growth in the dynamic healthcare market. With a purpose to drive the patient-centered healthcare revolution, Experity empowers providers to deliver high-quality, high-velocity healthcare and meet the needs of today's patients. Backed by GTCR, Experity is committed to revolutionizing on-demand healthcare. For more information, visit experityhealth .

