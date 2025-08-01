Buford High School Unveils Impressive New Stadium Featuring Digital Scoreboards' Advanced LED Displays

COLUMBIA, Ill., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Scoreboards, a nationwide leader in digital display solutions, proudly announces its role in bringing Buford High School's newly unveiled Phillip Beard Stadium and Dexter Wood Field to life. The stadium features impressive technology and infrastructure that establishes it as one of the premier high school stadiums in Georgia and the Southeast.

The stadium boasts over 8,500 square feet of LED displays by Digital Scoreboards. Key elements include a centerpiece 44' x 82' scoreboard, which provides crystal-clear visuals for fans, a 400' ribbon display, and a massive 44' x 82' parking lot display that ensures seamless communication even before entering the venue. With seating for 10,000 fans, the facility offers an enhanced game day experience more commonly found in collegiate or professional stadiums, including a jumbotron and a dozen covered boxes.

"This collaboration with Buford City Schools and Charles Black Construction on this landmark project has been an enormous privilege for Digital Scoreboards," said Chris Kirn, President and CEO of Digital Scoreboards. "This stadium represents more than just a technological achievement; it's a community beacon for students, families, and fans. We're proud to provide innovative display solutions that enhance the live sports experience and celebrate the rich tradition of excellence at Buford High."

Reinforcing the stature of this project, the Buford Wolves, ranked No. 10 in the nation, are set to inaugurate the stadium with their first matchup against the Milton Eagles on August 14, a game that will be broadcast live on ESPN. The event will shine a national spotlight on the Wolves and their new home.

From its advanced digital displays to the overall fan-centric design, Phillip Beard Stadium and Dexter Wood Field stand as a testament to Buford High School's commitment to fostering pride and engagement in athletic and community events. Digital Scoreboards is honored to have played a key role in achieving this milestone.

About Digital Scoreboards:

Digital Scoreboards is a leading provider of sports displays to high schools and colleges nationwide. Committed to our customers and providing them with unique solutions, we offer innovative financing options, industry-leading warranties, and around-the-clock customer service.

