COSRX Delivers The Ultimate K-Beauty Experience At KCON LA 2025 With Giveaways And Special Guest Appearance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's booth invites every visitor to discover viral skincare favorites, score exclusive giveaways, and capture their best glow on camera - all in a space designed to celebrate radiant skin and glossy hair.

Full-Size Cult Favorites for Attendees

Visitors who follow COSRX on Instagram and the brand's Amazon storefront will receive the brand's iconic Snail Duo, featuring the viral Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream . Celebrated for their skin-repairing and hydrating benefits, these products have earned cult status among K-Beauty fans worldwide and will be available on-site as part of the giveaway program.

Activations at the COSRX Booth

Throughout the weekend, the booth will offer a series of interactive experiences. A glow-themed game will give participants the chance to win the Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask - a TikTok viral favorite known for its instant hydration and radiance - alongside products from the newly launched Peptide-132 Damage Repair line . This three-step haircare system, featuring a shampoo, treatment, and hair oil, is formulated to rebuild damaged hair bonds, reduce breakage, and restore healthy shine from within with the help of a patented peptide.

Guests can also step into the dedicated photo zone, designed to spotlight their mirror skin and glossy hair strands in a share-worthy setting. From content creation to exclusive product sampling, the COSRX booth offers a fully immersive K-Beauty moment.

Special Guest Appearance on August 3

Adding to the weekend excitement, COSRX has planned a special guest appearance at the booth on Sunday, August 3. More details will be revealed on-site, but the brand encourages fans to stop by and join the celebration as KCON LA 2025 comes to a close.

"KCON LA 2025 is all about connection – with music, culture, and each other. We're so excited to meet our community in person and celebrate K-Beauty together," said a COSRX spokesperson. "Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering COSRX for the first time, we've created a booth experience that's fun, engaging, and glow-inducing from the inside out."

Visit COSRX at KCON LA 2025

Join COSRX at the Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall, from August 1–3, 2025 and discover why the brand's products are trusted by millions around the world. With exclusive giveaways, games, and photo-worthy experiences, COSRX's booth is a must-visit for KCON attendees.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective ingredients in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom , Target and . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

SOURCE COSRX