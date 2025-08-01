Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Medical Oncologist & Hematologist Nikhita Kathuria-Prakash, MD To Columbia County

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD notes, "Dr. Kathuria-Prakash is a talented physician whose commitment to excellence spans clinical care and research, teaching and impactful actions to improve the delivery of oncology care. Her commitment to medical education and community outreach will enrich the lives of our patients and the residents of Columbia County."

Dr. Kathuria-Prakash completed medical school, residency training and a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She led and contributed to multiple clinical research initiatives across UCLA and the School of Medicine at the University of California, Irvine, and has published and presented numerous articles related to her research findings as well as her extensive experiences teaching and mentoring medical students.

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

