Early Bird Registration Now Open For The Inaugural Openssl Conference 2025

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Bird registration is now available for the inaugural OpenSSL Conference , scheduled for October 7–9, 2025 , in Prague . Join leading voices in cryptography, secure systems, and open-source infrastructure. Early registrants will save up to $240 per ticket .

Registration packages are designed to reflect the diversity of the OpenSSL Communities , offering options for both essential access and extended participation. Seating is limited, and early registration, available until August 31, is strongly encouraged.

Confirmed speakers include Daniel J. Bernstein , Research Professor, University of Illinois Chicago, Matt Caswell, President, OpenSSL Foundation, Tanja Lange, Professor, Eindhoven University of Technology, Tim Hudson , President, OpenSSL Corporation and many more .

Participants will engage across four focused program tracks:



Business Value and Enterprise Adoption

Technical Deep Dive and Innovation

Security, Compliance, and the Law Community, Contribution, and the Future

Organisations committed to advancing digital security are invited to explore sponsorship opportunities for the OpenSSL Conference. Sponsors benefit from high-impact visibility , meaningful engagement with technical and policy leaders, and a direct connection to the global cryptographic community.

Sponsorship helps support community participation, collaborative innovation, and the continued development of open, secure infrastructure.

The OpenSSL Foundation is offering a limited number of scholarships to support individuals attending the inaugural OpenSSL Conference in Prague. Read more and apply now .

"The OpenSSL Library is critical infrastructure, and the OpenSSL Conference reflects our commitment to transparency, accountability, and community-driven direction. Come and meet our team in-person and engage with like-minded community members in influencing how we deliver on the OpenSSL Mission. Users, developers, managers, lawyers, policy makers, researchers - there is content for everyone!" - Tim Hudson , President, OpenSSL Corporation

"The OpenSSL Conference represents a unique opportunity for cryptography and secure communications experts, developers and enthusiasts to gather together and hear talks and discussions on a broad range of topics. I am delighted by the high quality of the sessions that have been submitted to us and the fascinating agenda that has been put together."- Matt Caswell , President, OpenSSL Foundation

For questions, contact us at [email protected] or schedule a meeting with the OpenSSL Conference team. Learn more about the OpenSSL Conference .

