ZIONS BANCORPORATION's BOARD DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION ) announced today that its board of directors ("board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share, an increase of $0.02 per share, or approximately 5%, from the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable August 21, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.
Additionally, the board declared the regular quarterly cash dividend on the company's Series A perpetual preferred shares (NASDAQ: ZIONP ; CUSIP: 98973A104). The cash dividends on the preferred shares are payable September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2025.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2024, and annual net revenue of $3.1 billion in 2024. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at .
