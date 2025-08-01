Arman Gabay Launches Nationwide Real Estate Scholarship To Support The Next Generation Of Industry Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theis now officially open for applications, offering a prestigious opportunity for undergraduate students across the United States to advance their education and career aspirations in real estate. Founded by renowned developer and philanthropist, this scholarship is designed to support students who demonstrate academic dedication, innovative thinking, and a passion for transforming the built environment.

Arman Gabay , a visionary figure in Southern California's real estate development sector, introduces this initiative as part of his broader commitment to education and community-focused growth. With over 20 years of experience leading major development projects through the Charles Company, Arman Gabay has continually emphasized the importance of responsible real estate practices and social investment. Through this scholarship, he extends his mission of uplifting future leaders who are eager to reimagine the future of real estate.

The Arman Gabaee Real Estate Scholarship is open to all undergraduate students currently enrolled in accredited U.S. colleges and universities. The scholarship is not limited to any geographic region, allowing students from all states to apply. Applicants must show a clear interest in the real estate industry and maintain a strong academic record. The centerpiece of the application is an original essay between 500 and 750 words, responding to the following prompt:

“Discuss the evolving role of technology in modern real estate development. Analyze how technological advancements are reshaping the industry, and propose innovative strategies for integrating technology to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and community engagement in future real estate projects.”

This prompt reflects Arman Gabay's focus on forward-thinking strategies that align with today's fast-evolving real estate landscape. With technology disrupting traditional models-from AI in property management to smart city infrastructure-applicants are encouraged to showcase how new tools and approaches can be used ethically and effectively in shaping the future of real estate.

Applications must be submitted in full by January 15, 2026 , with the scholarship recipient being publicly announced on February 15, 2026 . The selection committee will be looking for candidates who display a robust understanding of real estate principles, a clear drive toward innovation, and a commitment to ethical development.

Arman Gabay believes that real estate development is more than just construction-it is about building resilient communities and creating inclusive opportunities. This scholarship initiative further amplifies his long-standing work in uplifting underserved areas and promoting sustainable urban growth. In the wake of rebuilding efforts following the 1992 Los Angeles riots, Arman Gabay 's legacy of community care and strategic development continues to guide his philanthropic endeavors.

By launching the Arman Gabaee Real Estate Scholarship , Arman Gabay seeks to identify and uplift young minds who are ready to challenge conventional boundaries and lead the industry with purpose and integrity.

Scholarship Details:



Scholarship Name : Arman Gabaee Real Estate Scholarship

Eligibility : Current undergraduate students in the U.S. with an interest in real estate

Deadline to Apply : January 15, 2026

Winner Announced : February 15, 2026 Website :



Contact Information:

Spokesperson : Arman Gabay

Organization : Arman Gabaee Real Estate Scholarship

Website :

Email : ...

