Winnextgentm Launches To Tackle America's Workforce Crisis And Prepare The Next Generations For The AI Era
With over 85 million jobs projected to go unfilled due to global talent shortages and nearly 40% of workers needing to reskill by 2030, the U.S. must act now.
WIN–NextGenTM is meeting this moment with a new kind of solution-one that goes beyond traditional education platforms. Designed as a workforce innovation network powered by emerging technology, WIN–NextGenTM equips young people ages 13–24 with the tools, guidance, and exposure to real-world opportunities they need to thrive in a rapidly changing, AI-driven economy.
“This generation isn't waiting-they're looking for purpose, pathways, and people who believe in their potential,” said Elisa Basnight, Founder of WIN–NextGenTM.“We focus on building interconnected systems, workforce pipelines, and career pathways-linking schools, training institutions, employers, community organizations, and families-so talent can flow and grow.”
Unlike most EdTech platforms that serve students within traditional classrooms, WIN–NextGenTM operates as a WorkTech platform, built to connect NextGens directly with employers, mentors, and industry experiences-bridging the gap from exploration to employment.
“It's about creating a coordinated, scalable ecosystem that supports NextGens from exploration to career entry, regardless of whether they're in school, homeschooled, working, or in transition,” explains Basnight.
Why Partners Matter Now More Than Ever
WIN–NextGenTM offers its partners a strategic way to engage early, build trust, and shape the future workforce from the ground up. Employers, funders, and institutions have a unique opportunity to co-create solutions-not just sponsor them.
As a WIN–NextGenTM partner, your organization can:
- Inspire Early: Position your company or organization as an employer of choice for Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and emerging talent.
- Close the Skills Gap: Co-design meaningful experiences-from customized courses and certifications, mentorship to work-based learning.
- Showcase Your Culture: Share your company's values through testimonials, interactive content, and digital profiles.
- Lead the Future: Support dynamic learning spaces that connect youth with real industry opportunities.
- Expand Your Reach: Engage youth often overlooked by traditional education systems-including homeschoolers, student-athletes, and GED earners.
The WIN–NextGenTM Solution: Where Technology Meets Talent
At the heart of WIN–NextGenTM is the GT3STM Platform-a gamified, mobile-enabled career development system that transforms workforce readiness into an interactive journey.
Through five mission-aligned community brands, WIN–NextGenTM delivers personalized guidance, incentives, and visibility across the most critical sectors of the modern economy:
- STEM: Cultivating scientists, tech leaders, and innovators
- Supply Chain: Preparing talent to power global logistics and operations
- Skilled Trades: Opening doors to hands-on, high-demand careers
- AI IncubatorTM: Equipping NextGens with digital fluency and tech-forward thinking
- GAN: Advancing opportunity for girls and young women in the 3S WorkforceTM
Impact at a Glance
WIN–NextGenTM builds on two decades of impact-driven programming with a future-forward approach.
2,000+ individuals served
20 years of grassroots youth empowerment
$220K+ in scholarships awarded
JOIN US .
As America faces urgent challenges in building a resilient, future-ready workforce, WIN–NextGenTM invites companies, foundations, educational institutions, and champions of youth opportunity to join as strategic partners.
Whether through funding, co-creation, mentorship, or thought leadership, your organization can help shape a new generation of purpose-driven workers and innovators.
Learn more and partner with us at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">WIN-NextGen
About WIN–NextGenTM
WIN–NextGenTM is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit leveraging smart technology and cross-sector collaboration to help young people ages 13–24 discover meaningful careers in the 3S WorkforceTM-STEM, Supply Chain, and Skilled Trades. Through its GT3STM Platform and five mission-driven brands, WIN–NextGenTM is redefining career readiness for the AI era and beyond.
