National Psoriasis Foundation Launches Psoriasis Action Month 2025: 'This Is Psoriasis Total Wellness'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) August Campaign Highlights Total Wellness for Over 8 Million in the U.S. with Psoriasis

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Embracing Total Wellness for the Psoriasis CommunityThis August, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is proud to launch Psoriasis Action Month 2025 under the theme,“This is Psoriasis – Total Wellness.” With more than 8 million people in the U.S. and 125 million worldwide living with psoriasis, this month is dedicated to honoring each unique journey and raising awareness about the many facets of this chronic disease.Recognizing Every Story, Supporting Every JourneyEvery individual living with psoriasis has their own story. During Psoriasis Action Month, the community will come together to share experiences, foster connections, and support one another in pursuit of optimal health. Total wellness lies at the heart of this year's campaign, emphasizing the importance of addressing all aspects of health-from physical to mental and emotional well-being.The Importance of Total WellnessLiving with psoriasis means more than managing symptoms; it involves a holistic approach to wellness. Psoriasis can impact not only the skin but also mental health, social relationships, and increase the risk of comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and excess weight. This month, NPF encourages everyone living by psoriasis to explore ways to optimize their health using the latest evidence-based tools, resources, and community support..Get Free Psoriasis Resources: Sign up for Psoriasis Insider to receive exclusive tips and resources, including information on complementary and integrative medicine, natural remedies, and more..Share Your Story: Use #ThisIsPsoriasis on Instagram to share your photos, art, or stories. Tag NPF to be featured and celebrate the community's diversity and resilience all month long..Explore the NPF Care Path: Access this online resource to simplify your journey and take the first step toward better care and healthier living..Learn more at the Skin of Color Resource Center: Learn how psoriasis affects people of all skin tones and find resources tailored to your unique needs..Check out the GPP Resource Center: Access advice and support for managing Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) and other specific challenges.Promoting Community and ActionPsoriasis Action Month is also about mobilizing support and raising awareness. You can play a vital role in building a supportive network for all. The Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease initiative offers opportunities to connect, spread understanding about psoriatic disease, and raise critical funds to support the NPF mission.Critical Need for SupportNPF relies on donor support to provide critical education and resources year-round. This August, all gifts are matched up to $20,000 -- doubling the impact of every contribution. Join us in making a difference for millions living with psoriasis by donating during Psoriasis Action Month.About the National Psoriasis FoundationThe National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.

