Launching With Life To Catalyze Global Regenerative Movement

and its nonprofit counterpart are pioneering a bold new approach to leadership and capacity-building for what experts are calling the Regenerative Era. Together, they aim to support the work of over 200 million Cultural Regenerators-activists, educators, entrepreneurs, artists, and community leaders who are committed to healing and renewing ecological, social, and economic systems worldwide.

A first-of-its-kind global platform empowering leaders to transform systems through the principles of living systems.

"At the core of our work is a simple but powerful truth," said John Fullerton, founder of the Capital Institute and co-creator of With Life. "Cultural Regenerators need to be connected in order to change the world."

Too often, these changemakers operate in isolation. With Life addresses this gap by offering a digital, global learning platform that connects leaders across geographies and disciplines. Featuring world-class content, tools, frameworks, and interactive discussions, the platform enables regenerative practitioners to learn from living systems and build transformative, place-based solutions.

Natalie Masters, Managing Director of the With Life Learning Platform, reminds us that "Cultural Regenerators know there has never been a clearer opportunity to rethink our human-created systems. This is our moment to come together to imagine a better world and to bring it into being. With Life exists to nurture that potential."

In parallel, With Life's nonprofit counterpart ensures equitable access by partnering with local communities-particularly BIPOC and frontline groups-to deliver content and support through peer networks and trusted grassroots partnerships.

A Movement at the Right Moment



The regenerative economy represents a $2.6 trillion global market, with $227 billion spent annually on education and personal development.



With Life already connects over 2,100+ Cultural Regenerators across 81 countries.

More than $565,000 in scholarships have been awarded to date to increase global access to regenerative leadership tools.

What makes this initiative unique is its holistic approach: With Life goes beyond education and inclusion to build deep, regenerative capacity for systems change.

A Call for Partnerships

Impact-Aligned Partners:

We are actively engaging with select mission-aligned investors and partners who share our vision for a regenerative future. Strategic collaboration will help scale the reach of With Life, strengthen content partnerships, and expand global access to transformative tools and communities.

Philanthropic Funders:

Partner with With Life to support regenerative leadership in underrepresented and underserved communities. Your support will expand place-based delivery, cultural adaptations, and peer-led networks that build lasting capacity on the ground.

Let us know if you are interested in partnering by joining this INTEREST LIST !

"We're witnessing a global hunger for approaches that move beyond industrial thinking and toward living systems," added Fullerton. "When Cultural Regenerators are connected and supported, their collective impact can truly change the world."

About Capital Institute

Capital Institute is a 501(c)3, non-partisan collaborative think tank and learning lab co-creating the field of regenerative economics. Founded by John Fullerton, the Institute supports individuals and institutions in rethinking finance, investment, and enterprise in alignment with living systems.

About nRhythm

nRhythm is an organizational design and consulting firm that supports leaders, teams, and communities around the world in designing and managing organizations as regenerative, living systems. Through educational training, organizational development tools, programs, and client support, nRhythm helps unlock the regenerative potential of people and systems.

About With Life

The With Life Learning Community is a unique gathering of individuals and organizations who want to reimagine how we design and operate in a way that catalyzes healthy, resilient change in all systems so that businesses, communities, farms, schools, governments, and entire economies align with life, work with life, and are ultimately thriving with life.

Media Contact:

Tay Lotte

Director of Communications

nRhythm / Capital Institute

[email protected]

