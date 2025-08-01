Purelyiv Launches Niagen® IV Therapy - A Breakthrough In NAD+ Cellular Wellness

Metro Detroit's leading mobile IV therapy provider introduces pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® infusions, offering a faster, more efficient, and more comfortable way to boost NAD+ levels at home.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- purelyIV, Metro Detroit's leading mobile IV therapy provider, is proud to announce the launch of Niagen® IV Therapy , a groundbreaking new service designed to efficiently boost NAD+ levels. This innovative treatment uses pharmaceutical-grade nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR) to deliver a faster, more comfortable NAD+ replenishment experience compared to traditional NAD+ IV infusions.

Niagen® IV Therapy offers clients a cutting-edge approach to cellular health and wellness. Clinical studies show that Niagen® infusions raise whole-blood NAD+ levels 20% higher than standard NAD+ IV treatments and achieve peak levels within just three hours-while requiring 75% less infusion time . Treatments are typically completed in 30–45 minutes, allowing for a more convenient experience with fewer side effects.

"Niagen® IV Therapy represents the next evolution of NAD+ boosting wellness," said Erin Boumansour, co-founder and lead practitioner at purelyIV. "We are excited to bring this advanced therapy to Metro Detroit, offering our clients an efficient and scientifically supported option to enhance energy, support cognitive health, and promote healthy aging-all delivered in the comfort of their home or office."

purelyIV's licensed nurses administer Niagen® IV infusions in 500mg and 1000mg doses with 500ml of fluids and electrolytes. Clients can also choose add-on options like NiagenH IV Push and Niagen® Shots for a quick, convenient boost during other IV treatments.

With its mobile, in-home service model and commitment to clinical excellence, purelyIV continues to lead the way in providing premium IV therapy solutions designed to meet the unique wellness goals of each client.

To learn more about Niagen® IV Therapy or to schedule an appointment, visit .

