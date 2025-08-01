Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brown & Brown, Inc. Completes The Acquisition Of Accession Risk Management Group


2025-08-01 01:01:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of RSC Topco, Inc. (“RSC” or“Accession”), the holding company for Accession Risk Management Group, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, following the acquisition of Accession, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

For more information:

Investors
R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770

Media
Jenny Goco
Director of Communications
(386) 333-6066


MENAFN01082025004107003653ID1109873829

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search