Brown & Brown, Inc. Completes The Acquisition Of Accession Risk Management Group

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, following the acquisition of Accession, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

