GOLDSEEK CELEBRATES 30-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

GoldSeek 30 Year Anniversary

Today marks the 30th anniversary for GoldSeek, a leading gold news and financial information website established in 1995.

- Peter Spina, President of GoldSeekDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This August marks the 30th year anniversary for , a leading gold news and financial information website established in 1995. Today GoldSeek is ranked as one of the most visited gold websites in the world.Since the site was launched on August 1st, 1995, the price of a troy-ounce of gold has risen by 770%, or by nearly $3,000/oz from $382.85/oz in 1995.GoldSeek has grown many more times in website traffic to now serve over 150,000 monthly unique visitors, mainly from the USA, Canada, UK, India, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong and Singapore. The site's features include daily gold and market commentary from prominent experts in the precious metals and investment spheres, as well as live gold and precious metals prices and coverage of gold mining companies.Peter Spina , President and Founder of GoldSeek stated: "The success of GoldSeek has been built from our educated readership base seeking a more comprehensive review of global gold markets along with topics related to the global monetary and financial systems. Gold investors have been coming to GoldSeek for three decades, looking for the full story and seeking financial truth, and we look forward to serving our readers for many more years to come."Peter added,“I would like to thank all our devoted team members for making the site successful along with our loyal audience and site sponsors. We look forward to delivering the latest gold news and information to our visitors following this secular bull market in gold.”We invite you to visit us during the year ahead to keep updated on record-setting gold prices, the latest gold news, commentary, gold stock analysis and to celebrate our "pearl anniversary" with exciting events, including a virtual gold conference, a series of interviews with industry experts along with giveaways to our loyal readers. Please visit during the month of August to learn more.

