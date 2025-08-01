Gujarat Police Felicitates Citizens For Cracking Sarkhej Roza Theft Case

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 1 (IANS) Gujarat Police has honoured two citizens for their crucial assistance in cracking the high-profile theft case at the historic Sarkhej Roza, a 574-year-old World Heritage Site.

The stolen object - a copper Panjatan Pak Kalash - was taken from atop the monument's dome, sparking outrage and a city-wide investigation that lasted over a fortnight.

Taking the theft seriously, the Crime Branch of Ahmedabad launched a probe and eventually traced several accused and recovered the stolen artefact, which had already been turned into scrap.

In what is possibly a first for Gujarat, the Police Commissioner Gyanendrasingh Malik (GS Malik) presented certificates of appreciation to the citizens who played a pivotal role by providing access to private CCTV footage that proved instrumental in solving the case.

The Crime Branch, under PI M.L. Salunke, used drone surveillance to reconstruct the possible escape routes of the thieves. The turning point came when the police approached KP Epitome, a commercial complex on Makarba-Sarkhej Roza Road.

CCTV technician Kanubhai Himmatbhai Ukani and manager Yatinbhai Nandlal Shah quickly handed over crucial footage, which helped identify multiple suspicious vehicles. The number plates from the footage led to a breakthrough.

As part of a citywide surveillance drive launched a year ago, around 2,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across sensitive zones in Ahmedabad. These efforts have significantly enhanced local security and crime resolution rates. In fact, according to the 2025 Numbeo Safety Index, Ahmedabad has been ranked the safest city in India.

The Crime Branch team, including officers PI Salunke, PSI R.L. Odedara, and PSI D.D. Patel and other personnel worked to recover the stolen artefact and bring the culprits to justice.

Gujarat reports one of the lowest per capita crime rates in the country, particularly in violent crimes like murder and rape.

The state has invested heavily in smart policing initiatives such as the VISWAS project (Video Integration and Statewide Advanced Security), under which thousands of CCTV cameras are integrated across cities.