Hall Of Fame Health And Samaritas Partner To Help NFL Alumni And Veterans

"I am so impressed with the Samaritas mission, their values, and the success that they have had positively impacting lives," said Jeremy Hogue, CEO of Hall of Fame Health. "We seek to meet the needs of former NFL players, and former soldiers, like our Green Beret combat veterans. When those individuals struggle, it impacts the entire family and certainly the children. Being able to lean on Samaritas is an incredible opportunity."

Hall of Fame Health serves the families of former NFL players and military veterans nationwide.

"These two organizations are working together to fill a void," said Jarrett Irons, board member for Hall of Fame Health, executive advisor to Samaritas and former athlete. "NFL alumni and veterans are representative of society. Here in Michigan and across the country, too many people have too few options for mental health care. Together, Hall of Fame Health and Samaritas have the opportunity to create a model of care, starting with these two populations."

Initially focused on Michigan, Hall of Fame Health and Samaritas will explore ways to broaden the geographic reach of the partnership to expand the impact they both can make.

"There is increased demand for mental health and substance abuse disorder services, and we need partners to help us expand our mission. Hall of Fame Health gives us the opportunity to serve the children of Michigan's military and NFL families," said Samaritas CEO Dave Morin. "In recent seasons, there were more NFL players from Detroit than any other city and Michigan was a top 10 state for producing pro football talent. Our community values football and, with defense as one of our largest industries, military service. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to serving those who serve us and to creating a stronger, more resilient Michigan for the families who families who have given so much."

SOURCE Samaritas