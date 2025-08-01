Kansas City Life Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
Kansas City Life Insurance Company
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
122,299
122,512
241,274
249,820
Net income (loss)
(28,073)
4,735
(26,197)
6,289
Net income (loss) per share,
basic and diluted
(2.90)
0.49
(2.71)
0.65
Dividends paid
0.14
0.14
0.28
0.28
Average number of shares outstanding
9,683,414
9,683,414
9,683,414
9,683,414
