Bradley Lontz Named Executive Vice President And Chief Information Officer At CSAA Insurance Group

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, has named Bradley Lontz as its Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. In this role, Lontz leads the company's technology division, focusing on driving digital transformation, enhancing the customer and agent experience, and delivering innovative, scalable technology solutions. He reports to Mike Zukerman, President and CEO of CSAA Insurance Group.

"Brad brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of leveraging technology to accelerate growth and drive customer delight," said Zukerman. "His expertise will help shape CSAA's future, driving innovation and delivering exceptional IT experiences for our agents and members."

"I'm honored to join CSAA Insurance Group and lead such a talented technology organization," said Lontz. "I look forward to working with the team to build customer-focused, modern solutions that support our vision and position CSAA for long-term success."

Lontz joins CSAA Insurance Group from CopperPoint Insurance, where he served as Chief Information Officer. There, he led a successful technology integration following multiple acquisitions and delivered a cloud-based platform that reduced costs and improved efficiency. Prior to that, he held CIO roles at the California Dental Association and Nautilus Insurance, where he led large-scale system implementations, launched e-commerce and data platforms and introduced agile delivery models to accelerate innovation and growth.

Earlier in his career, Lontz held senior leadership positions at Liberty Mutual, Cummins and Price Waterhouse, where he gained extensive experience in IT strategy, digital enablement and organizational transformation.

Lontz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer and electrical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group offers automobile, home and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated "A" or better by AM Best for more than 90 years and, with over $7 billion in revenue, is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at and on social media ( Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Tik Tok , Threads and YouTube ).

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE CSAA Insurance Group

