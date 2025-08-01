CORRECTION: Talkingparents Ranks #13 On Top 100 Best Companies List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Walton Beach, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalkingParents was recently named one of Florida's Best Midsized Companies To Work For, landing an accolade for a second consecutive year. The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list featured in the August issue of Florida Trend Magazine ranks 100 companies in small, medium, and large employer categories.

Co-parenting application TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communication and transparency so parents can focus on providing their children with the future they deserve. CEO Vince Mayfield recognizes that building a valued workplace rooted in team cohesion and clear expectations is a vital component of providing families with high-quality service.

“You don't build a mission-critical company with plug-in transactional remote talent. You build a culture with intention and a highly functional, in-person team, working shoulder to shoulder, with discipline, purpose, and esprit de corps.

TalkingParents wasn't built for hype. It was built to solve a real problem for real families, with the kind of leadership, culture, and operational discipline that turns vision into enduring value. Being named one of Florida's Best Places to Work for the second year in a row validates our belief that culture is a strategic weapon, and execution is everything.

We're operating in a high-friction, underserved market with millions of co-parents who need structure, trust, and accountability. Our team is delivering real outcomes for families and driving consistent, capital-efficient growth with strong retention and unit economics.

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation for at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

We've assembled a proven management team that knows how to build, scale, and win. We're positioned for national growth and actively laying the foundation for international expansion. TalkingParents is more than a product. It is a mission. And we've built the team to carry it forward.”

“Our annual 'Best Companies To Work For In Florida' program once again shows what sets the state's best employers apart from others - and it's not paychecks or profit margins,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller.“While those help, of course, the best companies invest in people and find creative ways to motivate and reward employees and help them grow. They're also purposeful about creating a great culture. These employers find ways to encourage connection and camaraderie - and they also prioritize giving back to their communities, understanding that it can have a profound impact on morale. Their examples offer an excellent roadmap for companies seeking to differentiate themselves from the competition.”

“Always a step ahead... this year's group of Best Companies To Work For In Florida stand out among their competition,” says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor.“Dynamic thinkers, creative and inspiring in their actions, and enterprising in their industries – these companies recruit, retain and deliver distinctive workplace environments and employee benefits plans to keep their staff engaged, involved and constantly collaborating. These organizations deliver a glimpse into future workforce and workplace environments.”

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most-raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.



About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 292,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida's top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.



About Workforce Research Group

Workforce Research Group (WRG) works with partners worldwide to establish and manage“Best Places to Work,”“Best Companies” and“Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, WRG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit .

