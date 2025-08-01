Stop & Shop's Annual Register Campaign Designed To Combat Student Hunger Returns This August

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers can make a difference at checkout by donating to the grocery retailer's signature charitable giving initiative, the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced the brand's third annual register campaign for its flagship charitable giving program, the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The program works directly with schools to establish and support in-school food pantries to ensure kids don't have to go to school hungry, and to help them perform their best. Beginning tomorrow, August 1 through September 7, shoppers can donate or round up at checkout to help even more students fight hunger.

According to the USDA, 1 in 5 children in the U.S. face hunger. In-school pantries offer safe, familiar, and judgment-free spaces where students and their families can get support without stigma. Placing pantries where students already feel comfortable helps break down barriers to access brain-fueling, nutritious foods.

Stop & Shop has invested more than $7 million to date to help fight food insecurity among students and their families through this program. The Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program currently partners with more than 260 schools and provides access to nutritious foods for over 440,000 students and their families. The program supports pre-K through college-age students and their families across the brand's five-state footprint of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

“A growing number of economic challenges has made the need for school food pantries greater than ever,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop.“As a neighborhood grocer, we feel a deep responsibility to support the communities we serve, and that starts with ensuring students have access to the food they need to thrive. Hunger affects a child's ability to focus, learn, and succeed. No student should have to sit in a classroom distracted by an empty stomach or uncertain about their next meal. With this campaign, we're inviting our customers to help us fill our school pantries, helping us to fuel brighter futures.”

The Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program register campaign will run in all stores from August 1 through September 7. Shoppers will have the option of donating $1, $3, or $5, or rounding up their total at checkout and self-checkout, with 100% of proceeds benefiting local students and their families through in-school pantries.

The impact of this program is best seen in the communities Stop & Shop serves - like at the Angelo Patri Middle School, where it's become a lifeline for hundreds of families.“At M.S. 391, The Angelo Patri Middle School community is at the heart of everything we do. Thanks to the generous support of Stop & Shop, we are able to keep Our Happy Place Pantry stocked and thriving. This partnership helps us provide essential support to 352 families, including the over 30% of our students who are in temporary housing and depend on our pantry as a vital resource,” said Danny Rivera, Community School Director at M.S. 391 Angelo Patri Middle School in Bronx, New York.“Together, we are not just sharing food, we are sharing hope, stability, and a reminder that no one in our school community stands alone. We are deeply grateful to Stop & Shop for standing with us and making a meaningful difference in the lives of our families and community.”

The program is made possible in part thanks to the support of Stop & Shop's vendor partners, who help ensure our school pantries are stocked with nutritious options for students. Premier program partners include The Campbell's Company, who provides a variety of soup offerings; Flowers Foods, who provides Dave's Killer Bread; General Mills, who supports with their family of brands, including Cheerios; and The Coca-Cola Company, who contributes smartwater. Each of these partners shares Stop & Shop's commitment to helping students learn, grow, and thrive.

