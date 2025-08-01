U.S. Storytelling Show 'Is This Normal?' Shortlisted For Prestigious IC Award At Edinburgh Fringe

Ansa Edim, creator and performer of“Is This Normal?”

Is This Normal? by Ansa Edim lands on the IC Award shortlist-1 of 13 global finalists for 2025. International touring could be next.

- Ansa Edim

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Is This Normal?, a solo storytelling show by U.S. writer and performer Ansa Edim, has been shortlisted for the 2025 IC Award for Full Production-an international honor recognizing exceptional intercultural work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

One of just 13 finalists worldwide-and one of only four from the United States-Is This Normal? was selected for its emotional depth, cultural insight, and powerful blend of sharp humor and raw vulnerability. The shortlist includes shows from China, India, Italy, Brazil, Canada, and the U.S., with up to two winners receiving support to tour internationally, including a showcase across China.

“I created this show to challenge shame culture, especially the ways it quietly controls women's lives,” says Edim.“Being recognized on a global stage for a story that's so personal-and so political-means everything.”

Is This Normal? follows Edim through moments of heartbreak, cultural dissonance, and quiet rebellion, offering a deeply personal but universally resonant look at how shame shapes the lives of women-especially Black women-and what it takes to reclaim your story. The show blends memoir, observational comedy, and cultural critique into a 60-minute experience that invites audiences to laugh, squirm, and self-reflect.

Following a 4-star debut at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, Is This Normal? returns to the festival this year with a reworked script, new direction, and recent accolades including Best Storytelling at NYC Fringe and a feature on Lupita Nyong'o's pan-African storytelling podcast Mind Your Own.

Audiences last year praised Edim's“captivating presence” and the show's“emotional clarity and guts,” while critics highlighted its rare ability to provoke both laughter and introspection.

This year's run takes place August 11–23 at theSpace @ Surgeons Hall (Venue 53), 7:15 p.m. daily. Tickets are available at bit/normaltickets.

The IC Award, presented by the Intercultural Connections Initiative, is among the most competitive and culturally significant honors at the Edinburgh Fringe. It celebrates work that fosters cross-cultural understanding, challenges systemic inequality, and amplifies underrepresented voices. Winners will be announced August 10 at a private ceremony in Edinburgh.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Ansa Edim is an award-winning storyteller, writer, and digital strategist whose work blends humor and emotional honesty. Her stories have appeared on stages across the U.S. and internationally-including The Moth, the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, and the Lincoln Theatre-and her solo shows tackle themes of love, shame, and identity. She is based in Washington, D.C., and currently touring Is This Normal? across the UK.

