Pro Football Retired Players Association And Delta Dental Partner To Expand Dental Benefits For Retired NFL Players And Spouses

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA) , a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, today announced a new partnership with Delta Dental , the nation's leading provider of dental insurance. This agreement will see Delta Dental become the new administrator of the PFRPA Dental Plan, one of the Association's flagship benefits offerings.

Since its launch in 2017, the PFRPA Dental Plan has been available to the more than 10,200 retired NFL players comprising PFRPA's membership. The insurance plan was enhanced and extended to include members' spouses in 2018. Today, this partnership with Delta Dental facilitates a greater expansion of the PFRPA Dental Plan, one that will offer even more unprecedented coverage.

Delta Dental of Virginia Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer David Notari highlighted the importance of offering this level of care to the Association's membership.

"We're proud to welcome the Pro Football Retired Players Association to the Delta Dental family," Notari said. "These athletes gave their all on the field, and now it's our turn to deliver for them-off the field. We're excited to support the health and well-being of these legends and their spouses."

Delta Dental has the largest dental network in the nation and offers comprehensive coverage, with a strong focus on preventive care. PFRPA members and their spouses will have access to informational resources detailing their coverage; an online portal to help them manage their benefits; a dedicated mobile app; and telehealth dentistry services.

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi emphasized how the partnership with Delta Dental reflects PFRPA's continued commitment to bettering the lives of those who built the game.

"At PFRPA, our members and their families are a key focus of our mission, and supporting their well-being guides every decision that we make as an organization," Agbasi said. "We continuously seek new ways to enhance the value we provide to our membership. This partnership with Delta Dental marks an exciting new chapter for PFRPA, one that enables us to provide even greater benefits and expanded access to quality dental care for those we are here to serve."

PFRPA focuses on solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit .

About Delta Dental of Virginia

Established in 1964, Delta Dental of Virginia is a not-for-profit dedicated to improving oral health across Virginia. Delta Dental of Virginia provides high-quality, cost-effective dental plans to more than two million members. Through its foundation, Delta Dental of Virginia has invested more than $14 million to help create healthy smiles in Virginia through improved access to oral health care, education and research. Delta Dental of Virginia is a member of the national Delta Dental Plans Association (DDPA). Since 1954, the DDPA has worked to improve oral health nationally. Delta Dental member companies serve over 78 million people in more than 175,000 groups nationwide.

SOURCE Pro Football Retired Players Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED