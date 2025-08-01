ELAM CONNECT - AI LANGUAGE EDUCATION SUMMIT 2025
ELAM Connect 2025
Join ELAM Connect 2025 on Aug 25! Discover how AI tools like ChatGPT, Copilot & Teams Premium can transform teaching, boost engagement & simplify your workflow.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ELAM is proud to present ELAM Connect 2025, a virtual summit designed to help language educators harness the power of AI in the classroom. Taking place on August 25, this one-day event will highlight how tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Teams Premium can transform teaching practices, boost student engagement, and streamline educational workflows.
The summit features an engaging lineup of keynote talks, interactive workshops, and hands-on demos - all focused on practical applications of AI in language education. A special highlight of the event is a keynote address by Russell Stannard , award-winning educational technologist and expert in digital learning.
All participants will receive an official badge of participation, which can be used for professional development records, resumes, or training portfolios. Whether you join live or watch the recordings, you'll gain practical insights and recognized credentials.
Register for ELAM Connect HERE: Secure your spot at this transformative summit and unlock the power of AI in language education.
