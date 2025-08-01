Pastor Quentin T. Oden Urges A Return To Spirit-Led Faith In Bold New Release: The Secret Place Of The Most High

A powerful testimony and prophetic warning calling believers back to the leadership of the Holy Spirit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when political ideologies often overshadow biblical truths in churches, Pastor Quentin T. Oden releases The Secret Place of the Most High -a compelling spiritual memoir and theological reflection that calls Christians back to authentic, Spirit-led faith.Drawing from a lifetime of miraculous experiences and nearly three decades as senior pastor of Triedstone MBC, Pastor Oden offers a heartfelt rebuttal to what he sees as a diminished role of the Holy Spirit in today's church culture. With raw honesty and theological depth, he challenges believers to stop seeking Christ in politics or traditions-and instead return to the true guide and comforter promised in Scripture: the Holy Spirit.“Churchgoers have abandoned the leadership of the Holy Spirit for political substitutes,” Pastor Oden says.“Because of my testimony and the debt I owe the Lord, I was compelled to write this book and share the reality of His presence in my life.”The Secret Place of the Most High is not just a personal chronicle-it is a prophetic call to action. With clarity and conviction, Oden shares miraculous milestone events from his life that affirm the living, active presence of God and the ongoing work of the Holy Spirit in today's world.Oden's message is clear: Despite the hypocrisy and division seen in modern churches, God's plan is still at work.“If you are willing to pay the price for true fellowship with the Holy Spirit,” he writes,“I know that the Lord will not disappoint you.”Pastor Quentin T. Oden has served as senior pastor of Triedstone MBC in Los Angeles for 29 years. He formerly held leadership roles in both the Western Baptist Convention and the California Southern Baptist Convention, from which he resigned in 2023 due to concerns over political compromise. His life's work continues at Triedstonembcla, where he ministers to believers seeking deeper truth.The Secret Place of the Most High is now available online and in select bookstores. For those disillusioned by religion but still desperate for God, this book offers hope, direction, and divine encouragement.

