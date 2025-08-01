Ballistic Ventures Partner Nicole Perlroth To Deliver Black Hat USA 2025 Keynote

The VC firm's partners, advisors, and portfolio will spotlight the most urgent threats facing cybersecurity.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Ventures , the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, is proud to announce that Venture Partner Nicole Perlroth will deliver the keynote address at Black Hat USA 2025 in Las Vegas on Thursday, August 7.

"The New Frontline: Cyber on the Precipice " is Perlroth's keynote, which will explore how modern threats have evolved beyond recognition. Shaped by years of investigative work, cyber-startup advisory roles, and trusted relationships across the security and intelligence community, Perlroth will challenge the industry to confront the uncomfortable truth: today's advanced persistent threats (APTs) may pale in comparison to what's coming. From Stuxnet to SolarWinds, Shamoon to Volt Typhoon, she will warn that these may be only early tremors. Her keynote will serve not only as a diagnosis but a demand for action that she says will push "to define red lines, protect what matters most, and understand that courage – not code – will decide our future."

Ballistic Ventures is also honored to support the firm's Strategic Advisor Chris Inglis , the former and inaugural U.S. National Cyber Director, as he takes the stage for a Black Hat keynote, "From Slide Rules to GenAI, Musings of a Graybeard Public Servant on What's Changing, What's Not, and What Should ."

Several of Ballistic's portfolio companies will take the conference stage throughout the week, including Noma on how to address real-world AI security challenges, Oligo on a worm in AirPlay impacting billions of Apple and IoT devices, SpecterOps on attacking Windows Server Failover Clusters, and Reach Security on the dark side of vibe coding. The Ballistic portfolio will also host more than a dozen events in Las Vegas throughout the week – join us here .

Earlier this week, Ballistic Ventures announced General Timothy Haugh , former NSA Director and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, as a Strategic Advisor. Four of Ballistic's portfolio companies – Noma , Reach Security , Reveal Technology , and Root Evidence – also announced new funding this week, accelerating innovation for the future of cybersecurity.

About Ballistic Ventures

Ballistic Ventures is a venture capital firm solely dedicated to early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related companies. The partners have spent their entire careers defending against every cyber threat conceivable. Members of the firm have founded, operated, and funded over 100 successful cybersecurity firms – including Abnormal Security, AlienVault, ArcSight, Fortify, Mandiant, and Shape Security – led over 10,000 security professionals globally, and have 40+ years of experience in venture capital. The Ballistic portfolio includes Aembit, Alethea, ArmorCode, AuthMind, BreachRx, Codezero, Concentric AI, GetReal, Gomboc AI, Hypernative, Mimic, Noma, Nudge Security, Oligo, Pangea, Perygee, Reach, Reveal Technology, Root Evidence, SpecterOps, Talon (PANW), Veza, WitnessAI, and Zip Security. Our experience provides entrepreneurs impactful support from people focused on the same mission. Our networks and relationships open doors for our founders. Learn more at ballisticventures .

SOURCE Ballistic Ventures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED