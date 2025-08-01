HR Healthcare Enhances Customer Experience With New Website

YORK, Pa., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR HealthCare, a recognized leader in developing, manufacturing, and supplying advanced healthcare solutions with integrated technology and support services, today announced the launch of a redesigned and consolidated enterprise website.

For years, HR HealthCare's digital presence was spread across more than 11 separate sites, resulting in a fragmented experience for customers. While hrhealthcare served as the core domain for over a year, the company has completely updated its website structure to create an entirely new online experience. This revitalized platform provides a single, streamlined destination that simplifies access to resources, information, and solutions.

As part of this transition, all legacy domains-including surgilube, mtgcatheters, hrurological, and others-will be sunset, with traffic redirected seamlessly to the new hrhealthcare site. By uniting all capabilities on a single integrated platform, HR HealthCare is laying the foundation for greater impact and future growth.

"In today's rapidly changing healthcare environment, integrated care depends on seamless, personalized access to high-quality information and tools," said Chris Wiesman, Chief Commercial Officer at HR HealthCare. "Our updated site meets this need by enabling healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers to easily navigate tailored content that supports informed decisions and effective management across the care continuum."

At the core of this initiative lies HR HealthCare's unwavering purpose: to positively impact people's lives by prioritizing the unique needs of individuals. "This unified digital experience embodies who we are-committed and focused on empowering people with the confidence and resources necessary to enhance their health and well-being," said Colby Wiesman, President & CEO.

To ensure a smooth user transition, all legacy website traffic will automatically redirect to the new platform. Moving forward, HR HealthCare will continue to enhance the site with meaningful content, improved functionality, and advanced technology - deepening the value provided to healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers in an ever-evolving landscape.

Visit the website hrhealthcare and connect on Facebook , LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram .

About HR HealthCare

HR HealthCare is a professionally managed, family-owned company headquartered in York, PA, that specializes in the development, manufacture, and supply of healthcare products with integrated technology and support services to meet diverse healthcare needs. Driven by its purpose to positively impact people's lives, the company is dedicated to empowering all those it serves throughout the care continuum.

SOURCE HR HealthCare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED