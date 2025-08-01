China's Infrastructure Planning Is Very Effective: Global Times

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) German MEP Sonneborn praises China's modern infrastructure, urges Europeans to visit China and rethink old misconceptions.

Beijing, China, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curiosity about China is drawing a growing number of international travelers to see the country for themselves. From walking on ancient stones atop the Great Wall to riding high-speed trains between glittering skylines, many say they've discovered a China they didn't expect to see. In our special series, "Journey Through China," the Global Times shares the impressions of international travelers who have recently spent time in China. Their firsthand accounts - ranging from casual observations to thoughtful reflections - shed light on three key aspects of today's China: infrastructure, modernization and traditional culture.

In the second article of the series, Global Times (GT) reporter Wang Wenwen talked to Martin Sonneborn (Sonneborn), a German member of the European Parliament. He recently shared his experience of taking the high-speed trains in China on social media, which became a hit.

GT: On your X account, you posted your experience of taking China's high-speed trains. What was special about this experience? Not long ago, there were European media reporting on Germany's infrastructure woes - late trains, old bridges, no signal. Why is there such a big contrast between infrastructure in China and in Germany?

Sonneborn: As a German, I was absolutely stunned to discover that trains can actually depart and arrive on time. The air conditioning even works when it's hot outside (38°C). The toilets on the train are clean and not out of order. China has large, modern, well-maintained and efficiently organized train stations - everywhere, with sufficient staff. And as if that weren't enough, your trains travel at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour. When it comes to Deutsche Bahn, I have a well-founded suspicion that it was more reliable - possibly even faster - during the final days of World War II than it is today. The only negative thing I experienced during my 2,500-kilometer journey: a can of shaving foam was confiscated from me at a security check.

Why such a difference? The overall mood in today's China reminds me (from a Western European perspective) of postwar Germany during the "economic miracle" - a period of massive infrastructure development. The population shared in the country's economic upswing, and living standards visibly improved for broad parts of society, year by year.

Today, not only has our infrastructure (often 80 years old) suffered from chronic underinvestment, but so has our social model. Like in other European countries, the concept of the Soziale Marktwirtschaft - a socially responsible market economy that once ensured social cohesion, stability and a hopeful outlook - has gradually been hollowed out and replaced by a neoliberal predator capitalism that prioritizes the redistribution of wealth from the bottom to the top. This has led not only to the erosion of the middle class and rising poverty, but also to crumbling infrastructure and increasingly dysfunctional health, education and social systems.

GT: Your posts have sparked a significant buzz on social media. Many netizens agree with or marvel at China's achievements in infrastructure and modernization. Why do you think this is?

Sonneborn: I must admit that perceptions of China among parts of the European public are not very positive. But that is not the result of direct experience or independent judgment - it stems from the image of China presented by the media over many years. In my view, this is far from objective.

That media (and politics) in the EU often rely on completely inconsistent categories is becoming increasingly apparent to more and more Europeans. For example: when the EU produces surpluses beyond its own needs, they're simply called "exports" - and the whole thing is considered an economic success story. When China does the same, it's called "industrial overcapacity" and a "global market distortion."

The same applies to Africa: When the West forces countries into debt for various projects, it's referred to as "development aid." But if China builds infrastructure, then it's suddenly "debt-trap diplomacy" or "neocolonialism."

In Europe, we know relatively little about non-European cultures, without even realizing it. Public knowledge about China in Europe is now at a historic low after decades of decline (comparable to the knowledge the average American might have about Europe). Most Europeans are barely aware of their own history, let alone the history, culture or politics of other countries. They'd have trouble locating Beijing or Shanghai on a map, just like Havana, Tehran or Hanoi.

Sadly, this correlates with the actual decline in education levels in Europe today. If Europe still had its historical memory, it would know - especially Germany - that it stands in a rich tradition of non-European inspiration and fruitful exchange with China. Think of Immanuel Kant, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz and Christian Wolff - who represent the intellectual reception of China during the European Enlightenment. That movement would have looked quite different without detailed knowledge of Confucian and Neo-Confucian texts.

Goethe spent a lifetime engaged with China, reading Chinese literature, translating classical Chinese poetry - thanks to his close relationship with Julius Klaproth, the leading sinologist of the time. A hundred years later, Goethe became the most beloved, widely read and translated author in China - thanks to Guo Moruo and others, culminating in the 2023 release of the complete works of Goethe in Chinese, a massive educational project involving 90 translators over many years.

GT: Besides the high-speed trains, what other infrastructure of China surprised you? When reporting on China's infrastructure, the Western media often used narratives like "The world won't believe" or "China's infrastructure shakes the world." How do you understand such reporting?

Sonneborn: In Shanghai, I was surprised at how coordinated life can be in a city of over 20 million people. Thanks to the widespread use of electric vehicles, it was much quieter and cleaner than I had expected. In Europe, we still have images in our heads of giant smog clouds hanging over Chinese cities. But I saw a city designed around the needs of its citizens - technically advanced, intelligently structured - and that kind of urban planning could genuinely enrich the often piecemeal, incoherent and not particularly citizen-friendly city planning we see in Europe.

My impression is that infrastructure planning in China is very effective: they define a goal, map out how to get there - and then actually do it. The streets are full of electric scooters. Why not in our cities? Simple: in Chinese cities, modern charging stations are built in residential complexes. Many apartments now come with a parking spot and a charging station for scooters. The scooters themselves are cutting-edge and, most importantly, affordable for average earners.

The EU is known for producing mountains of glossy reports on social goals it never seriously pursues: from the so-called EU Digital Strategy to the Green Deal. The elaborate multimedia presentations and grand promises are often forgotten within months, and the actual steps required to achieve those goals are rarely implemented.

GT: Given China's mature technology in infrastructure, what areas can European countries consider in order to cooperate with China to seek win-win cooperation? Do you think the "security" concerns are exaggerated?

Sonneborn: Even if our governments sound different: people in Germany and across Europe want peace - not economic or military confrontations following the lead of the US. I believe our nations should engage in free trade with each other for the benefit of all, and I sincerely hope that the BRICS countries will usher in a more peaceful, multipolar phase of world history.

Given the EU's unilateral flow of data to the US - data that is used not only to safeguard corporate profits, but also for hostile actions against the EU economy - I find the security concerns about China hard to justify.

A perfect win-win scenario would be to let China completely re-plan and upgrade the infrastructure of Germany's capital city. In Berlin alone, there are 120 bridges that urgently need to be rebuilt. If we try to do it ourselves, it will take 120 million years, and still won't be finished on time and won't look good when it's done.

GT: What suggestions would you give to Europeans that don't know much about China but hold misunderstandings of the country?

Sonneborn: I would suggest that they go see China for themselves. It's great that China has introduced visa-free travel - I saw many young Europeans on my journey.

Europe is an old continent with a somewhat rusty mind-set. Like the thinkers of the Enlightenment, we should open our eyes again and approach the world not with the intention of teaching, but of learning. Europe is a continent that needs to relearn how to learn.

