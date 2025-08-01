Availability Of The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report
| CONTACTS
L'ORÉAL
Switchboard
+33 (0)1 47 56 70 00
| Individual Shareholders
Pascale Guerin
+33 (0)1 49 64 18 89
| Investor relations
Eva Quiroga
+33 (0)7 88 14 22 65
| Journalists
Brune Diricq
+33 (0)6 63 85 29 87
Arnaud Fraboul
+33 (0)6 40 13 62 14
For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker of financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR000012031), and consult your usual newspapers or magazines or the Internet site for shareholders and investors, , the L'Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66. 0 800 66 66 66
Attachment
-
L'Oréal PR_2025 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 30062025 ENG_
