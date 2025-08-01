Availability Of The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report can be found on website in the Regulated information section.

This Report includes:



The 2025 half-year activity report;

The summary consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2025;

Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year financial information; The declaration by the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website .

This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements.”

