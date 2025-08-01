Planisware - Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights Making-Up The Share Capital End Of July 2025
|Date
| Total number
of shares
Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
| Number of theorical
voting rights
Nombre de droits
de vote théoriques
| Number of effective
voting rights*
Nombre de droits
de vote effectifs*
|31/07/2025
|70,257,726
|70,257,726
|70,249,372
*Treasury shares excluded / Actions auto-détenues exclues
Attachment
-
20250731 - Planisware - total number of shares and voting rights
