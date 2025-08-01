Delaware Governor Meyer Signs Knife Law Reform Into Law

Delaware drops bans on automatic knives

- Gov. Matt MeyerCODY, WY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Knife and Tool Institute (AKTI ) is proud to announce that Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has officially signed Senate Bill 108 into law, marking a major step forward in reforming the state's outdated knife laws. The bipartisan legislation, led by Senators Jack Walsh, Dave Wilson, and Representative Franklin Cooke passed both chambers of the General Assembly with overwhelming support. It eliminates restrictions on the possession and ownership of automatic knives.Delaware joins a growing number of states modernizing knife laws to reflect the practical realities of responsible knife ownership and use.“When used properly, knives are essential tools for hunting, fishing, camping, and other outdoor sporting events and activities,” said Governor Meyer.“SB 108 is a common‐sense update, modernizing Delaware's knife laws, so citizens gain the freedom to carry and use these tools responsibly without fear of legal penalty. Together, with advocates and lawmakers, we're making our laws smarter, fairer, and more reflective of real life.”“This is a tremendous victory for tradespeople, first responders, and small business owners across Delaware,” said CJ Buck, AKTI Legislative Chair and CEO of Buck Knives.“Governor Meyer's signature ensures that Delawareans will no longer face criminal penalties for carrying a tool they use in their work every day. We're grateful to the lawmakers and advocates who stood up for common-sense reform.”This law corrects outdated statutes that treat automatic knives as prohibited weapons, instead recognizing them as essential tools used in various professions and everyday activities. The law aligns Delaware's policies with current industry standards and the needs of modern workers, including tradespeople, utility crews, outdoor workers, and knife retailers.Geri Willey, owner of Willey Knives in Greenwood, Delaware, praised the new law as a critical win for small businesses.“This law finally levels the playing field for Delaware retailers like us. We've lost too many sales to neighboring states with more modern laws." she said. "This reform helps us better serve our customers and grow our business right here at home."The American Knife and Tool Institute leads efforts nationwide to remove archaic restrictions on knife ownership and carrying. Delaware's action represents the latest success in a broader national movement to modernize knife laws, promote public safety, and protect lawful commerce.

