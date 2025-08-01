MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jason Shaffer Group Adds Google Ads Certified Specialist Courtney Wright to Strengthen Paid Media Services

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Shaffer Group announces the hiring of Courtney Wright, a certified Google Ads specialist with a strong foundation in Meta advertising and a leadership background as the former Director of Marketing at a nationally recognized digital marketing agency. Bringing years of experience in managing budgets, results-driven campaigns across diverse client industries, Wright joins the team with a focus on elevating the company's approach to strategic paid media planning. This addition supports the group's continued commitment to data-led performance strategies and precision audience targeting.

Wright's track record includes overseeing paid search and paid social initiatives at scale, with a focus on aligning digital ad strategy with business objectives. The decision to join Jason Shaffer Group follows a series of strategic conversations around campaign execution, reporting structure, and the company's expanding presence in performance marketing. With an ability to adapt strategy to market conditions and platform trends, Wright offers advanced familiarity with keyword structures, competitive spend management, and dynamic creative pairing. The inclusion of both Google and Meta ad proficiency allows Jason Shaffer Group to further align creative and analytics teams, giving the company deeper internal bench strength.

Jason Shaffer Group has grown in recent years by delivering measurable growth for clients in various industries and have become a recognized solution for businesses focused on visibility in competitive local search environments. Wright's hire expands the paid side of campaign delivery and supports larger initiatives already underway across service verticals. While the company's SEO strategy continues to drive organic growth for clients, paid media is being increasingly called upon to deliver early traction and short-term campaign momentum, particularly in the case of new client launches or multi-location providers.

The company's continued expansion of its Dentist SEO company and Dentist SEO services offerings, paired with the integration of certified paid specialists, marks another moment in a year marked by hiring, team development, and client wins. As the JSG builds on its performance foundation, Courtney Wright will contribute to campaign development, cross-channel collaboration, and insights. The addition of a certified Google Ads leader with cross-platform insight signals the company's focus on measurable outcomes, better data alignment, and timely creative deployment across search and social channels.

